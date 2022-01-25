









A limited edition dedicated to Valentine’s Day, to make the gift even more interesting. This is Stroili‘s idea in view of the feast of lovers. The jewelry line proposed for February 14 (but nothing prevents it from being liked even after), uses the popular icon of the heart as a symbol of the couple’s passion. The proposed jewels are in gilded silver with the addition of heart-shaped red cubic zirconia. In short, the message cannot be misunderstood. The line dedicated to Cupid includes earrings, rings, necklace with pendant, but also pendants with equally symbolic shapes.



In fact, there are pendants in the shape of a key, a tree of life or a bear. Three different proposals that intend to capture the taste of different people. And for the more confident in the couple relationship, there is also a wedding ring with a small red zircon set. The Stroili capsule for Valentine’s Day will be available in all the brand’s stores and on the website with a price ranging from 49 to 79 euros.