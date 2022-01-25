









The high fashion shows serve to show unique pieces, sometimes exemplary of a series of dresses created on a theme. Chanel has decided to adopt more or less the same philosophy with a pre-collection of high jewelry. That is, an appetizer waiting to present (in May) the entire collection entitled 1932. The number refers to the year in which Coco Chanel, the founder of the Parisian Maison, decided to present a collection of high jewelry. The collection was called Bijoux De Diamants, but did not have much luck due to the difficult period (post Great Depression). But 90 years later the world has changed and no one is scandalized anymore if a company famous for its clothes also deals with high jewelery.



Chanel’s jewels, created by creative director Patrice Leguéreau, thus presented a sapphire and diamond necklace inspired by the star theme that had been chosen by Coco Chanel for her collection. A crescent moon and a large 55.55-carat deep blue sapphire (the number five, also famous for its perfume, was the creator’s favorite). A comet of diamonds surrounds an 8.02-carat pear-cut gem, with a trail of other smaller gems of different shapes. In short, an exceptional jewel. Which increases the expectation for the rest of the collection.