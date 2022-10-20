Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello di Alexandra Jefford. Copyright: gioiellis.com

It is called Vivarium Quartet. And it is defined as a mini showcase for creators. At the next GemGèneve (3-6 November 2022), Vivienne Becker, jewel historian and curator of the Designer Vivarium of GemGenève, has selected four designer-jewelers: Alix Dumas of Mad Joaillerie, Philippe Lauras, who returns to Geneva as well as Alex Jefford, and Elena Okutova, who previously participated in the Emerging Talents review. Each of the four designers has a different style and a different story behind them. In the coming days we will explore the work of individual designers.

Anello per mignolo in oro bianco e diamanti di Mad Joaillerie

In short, Alix Dumas is a designer born in France, but who has also lived in Romania and Turkey, including Istanbul. She launched her own brand and in 2020 she founded Mad Joaillerie, despite her name, not a crazy decision (you can find her work here). Philippe Lauras, on the other hand, had an artistic education at the École de Joaillerie de Paris (BJOP), but he also studied gemology, design and sculptural modeling. He started working in 1980 and had the opportunity to train in two of the most famous Parisian high jewelery workshops (we wrote about he here).  Alex Jefford was born and raised in Geneva, but lives in London, where she studied fine arts at Central Saint Martins College, with a predilection for engraving and drawing: we have already talked about her work here. Elena Okutova, was born in St. Petersburg, but lives and works in Moscow with her mother Irina. Her work is deeply rooted in Russian traditions, those of craftsmanship and the use of enamels and colored gemstones.
Alex Jefford, anello in oro giallo e bianco con diamanti

Elena Okutova, spilla Papyrus

