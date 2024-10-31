Bracciale della collezione Apparenza di Asia Zuppa. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Bracciale della collezione Apparenza di Asia Zuppa. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino

Ied Torino and Damiani on exhibition

IED Torino has been part of a Group founded in 1966 for 35 years, which has 11 locations in three countries (Italy, Spain and Brazil) and trains over 10,000 students of over one hundred nationalities every year. In Turin it has around 1,100 students, 15% of whom come from abroad. Having said this, in the Piedmontese city, not far from the high jewellery hub of Valenza, IED Torino at the Gallerie d’Italia presented Oltretempo, defined as “an innovative exploration of the Damiani world through the eyes of young designers graduated in Jewellery and Accessories Design”. Oltretempo is therefore an installation that tells in an unconventional way the dialogue between the young talents of IED Torino and the Maison.

Anello della collezione Intimate di Lorenzo Ravarino.
Ring from the Intimate collection by Lorenzo Ravarino. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino

A tribute to the jewelry Maison in the year of its centenary, which includes eight thesis projects by Silvia Adamo, Laura Barreri, Chiara Fazzari, Yuqian Li, Daniele Mantovani, Giulia Noascone, Lorenzo Ravarino and Asia Zuppa, with jewels that reinterpret the brand’s values ​​in a contemporary way. The collaboration between IED Turin and Damiani included a year of joint work where the students, guided by the coordinator Daniela Bulgarelli together with the thesis supervisor and designer Samuele Armellin, explored the stylistic and productive identity of the company, but also the potential and challenges of the sector in the near future. The meeting gave birth to a synergy between academic training and business.

Anello della collezione Oyster Dynamism di Daniele Mantovani. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Ring from the Oyster Dynamism collection by Daniele Mantovani. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino

We are very happy to have taken part in this collaboration with IED Turin. In these hundred years, three generations of our family have succeeded one another with a single goal in their hearts: to preserve, protect and pass on an invaluable heritage of experiences and savoir-faire. A legacy and a tradition that we want to project into the future; in this perspective, dialogue and discussion with the new generations is fundamental. For several years now, we have also invested directly in the training of new talents, through the Damiani Academy, which was created with the aim of providing free on-the-job training to all those who have a passion for jewelry.
Giorgio Grassi Damiani, Vice President of the Damiani Group

La mostra Oltretempo
The Oltretempo exhibition.. Photo: Andrea Guermani

In the classroom and in the laboratory, theory was compared with practice and creativity with craftsmanship to arrive at the prototyping of 18 jewels: each proposal stood out for its ability to reinvent the values ​​and philosophy of the brand in an original and creative way, while offering solutions capable of meeting the needs and desires of consumers. Damianissima and Belle Époque are some of the Damiani collections from which the students took inspiration to return their own interpretation enriched with references to art, architecture and personal experiences.

Orecchini della collezione Petits Angles di Chiara Fazzari. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Earrings from the Petits Angles collection by Chiara Fazzari. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino

Working with Damiani was an exceptional opportunity for our students. Comparing their innovative ideas with the craftsmanship of a Maison that represents excellence is a highly valuable learning experience that not only enriches their academic path, but also projects them into the world of work with highly specialized skills and a first-rate network of contacts. The very high rate of professional placement one year after graduation testifies to the effectiveness of an educational model that sees the integration of content and experience in the field as the way to prepare our students to become the protagonists of the future of jewelry.
Paola Zini, Director of IED Turin

OLTRETEMPO
An exhibition by IED Turin
Gallerie d’Italia Turin
October 30, 2024
Open all day
at 6 pm free admission

Orecchini della collezione Segreti del tempo di Laura Barreri. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Earrings from the Segreti del tempo collection by Laura Barreri. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Tris di anelli della collezione Intimate di Lorenzo Ravarino. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Trio of rings from the Intimate collection<br />by Lorenzo Ravarino.Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Tre anelli disegnati da Silvia Adamo. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino
Three rings designed by Silvia Adamo. Photo: Pepe Fotografia / IED Torino

Anello della capsule collection
