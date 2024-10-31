IED Torino has been part of a Group founded in 1966 for 35 years, which has 11 locations in three countries (Italy, Spain and Brazil) and trains over 10,000 students of over one hundred nationalities every year. In Turin it has around 1,100 students, 15% of whom come from abroad. Having said this, in the Piedmontese city, not far from the high jewellery hub of Valenza, IED Torino at the Gallerie d’Italia presented Oltretempo, defined as “an innovative exploration of the Damiani world through the eyes of young designers graduated in Jewellery and Accessories Design”. Oltretempo is therefore an installation that tells in an unconventional way the dialogue between the young talents of IED Torino and the Maison.

A tribute to the jewelry Maison in the year of its centenary, which includes eight thesis projects by Silvia Adamo, Laura Barreri, Chiara Fazzari, Yuqian Li, Daniele Mantovani, Giulia Noascone, Lorenzo Ravarino and Asia Zuppa, with jewels that reinterpret the brand’s values ​​in a contemporary way. The collaboration between IED Turin and Damiani included a year of joint work where the students, guided by the coordinator Daniela Bulgarelli together with the thesis supervisor and designer Samuele Armellin, explored the stylistic and productive identity of the company, but also the potential and challenges of the sector in the near future. The meeting gave birth to a synergy between academic training and business.

We are very happy to have taken part in this collaboration with IED Turin. In these hundred years, three generations of our family have succeeded one another with a single goal in their hearts: to preserve, protect and pass on an invaluable heritage of experiences and savoir-faire. A legacy and a tradition that we want to project into the future; in this perspective, dialogue and discussion with the new generations is fundamental. For several years now, we have also invested directly in the training of new talents, through the Damiani Academy, which was created with the aim of providing free on-the-job training to all those who have a passion for jewelry.

Giorgio Grassi Damiani, Vice President of the Damiani Group

In the classroom and in the laboratory, theory was compared with practice and creativity with craftsmanship to arrive at the prototyping of 18 jewels: each proposal stood out for its ability to reinvent the values ​​and philosophy of the brand in an original and creative way, while offering solutions capable of meeting the needs and desires of consumers. Damianissima and Belle Époque are some of the Damiani collections from which the students took inspiration to return their own interpretation enriched with references to art, architecture and personal experiences.

Working with Damiani was an exceptional opportunity for our students. Comparing their innovative ideas with the craftsmanship of a Maison that represents excellence is a highly valuable learning experience that not only enriches their academic path, but also projects them into the world of work with highly specialized skills and a first-rate network of contacts. The very high rate of professional placement one year after graduation testifies to the effectiveness of an educational model that sees the integration of content and experience in the field as the way to prepare our students to become the protagonists of the future of jewelry.

Paola Zini, Director of IED Turin

OLTRETEMPO

An exhibition by IED Turin

Gallerie d’Italia Turin

October 30, 2024

Open all day

at 6 pm free admission