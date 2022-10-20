









High jewelry is (almost) always beautiful. But it is rarer to find high jewelry that is beautiful and also intelligent. The new Reversible Xpandable collection by Picchiotti corresponds to this identikit. The collection, consisting of nine bracelets and two rings, combines aesthetics with luxury, but also with ingenuity. These are jewels with a double face: bracelets and rings can be worn by choosing one of the two surfaces, external or internal (but the distinction in this case makes little sense). The double-sided opportunity is offered by the mechanism that the Italian high jewelery brand based in Valenza has long patented. Xpandable is a system that makes rings and bracelets flexible, without showing any springs or elastic. The result is jewelry that is particularly pleasant to wear.



The jewels are made of 18 karat gold, pink, yellow or white, with diamonds and colored stones such as onyx, turquoise, sapphire, but also coral, mother of pearl and ceramic. Xpandable reversible necklaces and earrings will also be available soon.

In over five decades of brilliance, a common complaint of women I have met has been the sense of hesitation in wearing their fine jewelry every day, especially diamonds, or the sense of limitation in relation to color coordinating colored gemstones. I love the idea of ​​a technology that can solve problems! In the same way that we solved the problems of ring sizing and bulky bracelet clasps with our Xpandable technology, we have now addressed the problem of design versatility. Our new bracelets feature completely different designs: luxurious diamonds on one side and solid gold on the other, or sapphires on one side for wearing with cool shades in the wardrobe and rubies on the other for wearing with blacks, neutrals and more toned fabrics. hot. We have just started! The entire design team is thrilled with excitement as the possibilities for design combinations are endless.

Giuseppe Picchiotti, founder of the Maison

The characteristic of the reversible jewels proposed by Picchiotti is also a greater adaptability to the needs of the wearer. Even if the bracelets are very precious objects, they can at the same time also be suitable for less formal situations or attire, while the opposite surface can be used for an evening or a ceremony. Also, bracelets and rings are meant to be stackable.