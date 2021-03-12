A star shines in Milan



There are those who create collections inspired by the stars and those who are called Stella (star). It is fortunate to have a surname that immediately recalls something bright, sparkling and romantic. In short, the Stella family started with a brand in their pocket since birth. In any case, Stella Milano jewelry started its business in 1952 on the initiative of four brothers. And, 70 years later, it is still owned by the Stella family, who continue to make jewels in Milan, even if some components come from the two goldsmith districts of Vicenza and Arezzo. Milan, among other things, is also the city of design, of the manufacturing industry. So it is not surprising that the Maison’s jewels also have a technological component.



This is the Extensa system, which is used to make the gold links with which the jewels are made flexible and, therefore, to increase comfort. The Extensa system, similarly to other patents of this type, aims to make the bracelets elastic and light, as well as the rings that use this technology, which characterizes much of the company’s production. Which in many years has sold jewels to more than 30 million women.

















