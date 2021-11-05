ANELLI, Argento, COLLANE — November 5, 2021 at 4:00 am

From belly dance instructor (many years ago) to jeweler with an unusual specialization: Allison Cimino with her RockLove offers exclusively silver jewelry inspired by Disney and Marvel characters. In short, ideal for the army of fans of sagas like Stars War, or Pixar cartoons, Star Trek, but also classics like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Winnie the Pooh, but also Toy Story, Wall-E, or fairy tales like the Little Mermaid and Pokemon. A production that especially appeals to the numerous fandoms, with fans interested in even the minor details of their favorite stories.

Orecchini ispirati a Star Wars
A specialization that RockLove started in 2014, when CBS asked Allison to create a line inspired by Star Trek. A trend that then expanded to other hits on screen, again with a design that Allison describes as gender neutral. RockLove, however, already existed: it was founded in 2008. The designer, who learned the art of goldsmithing in Florence and in the Diamond District of New York City, gave life to her brand with the idea of ​​proposing inspired jewelry to music, as is easy to guess from the name. The idea was to create jewelry and objects for fans of rock bands.
Anello ispirato a The Mandalorian
Anello con cristallo ispirato a Frozen
Ciondolo in argento con la Sirenetta
Collana con cristallo ispirata a Ahsoka Tano di Star Wars
Collana con pendente ispirato al film Wall-E di Pixar
Collana con pendente ispirato ai Pokemon
Collana con fiori di pruno di Mulan
Allison Cimino
