









From the Latin dictionary: Foedus, masculine noun that can be translated with the word kid. But that’s not all: Latin has several declensions. If we consider the meaning in the third declension (we ask forgiveness from those who have not studied the language of the ancient Romans), the meaning changes into a pact, treaty, convention, alliance between peoples, bond, bond, association, agreement between individuals, law, norm established by nature or by fate. You choose which translation is most suitable for Pianegonda’s Foedus collection. As is well known, the brand of the Bros Manifatture group chooses Latin words to name its collections.



In this case, the very shape of the jewels also evokes the concept of a bond or a pact (for a marriage?). In fact, bracelets and rings are made up of silver lines (with some gold inserts) that form a knot, a concrete symbol of the bond of love contracted between two people. In some models instead of the node there is a chain associated in different forms, also in this case with a reference to the concept expressed by Foedus.