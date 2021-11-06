









Stars, decorated fir trees, polar bears, sledges – what does all this remind you of? Of course, Christmas is approaching and Pandora is ready. The Pandora Moments collection brings together all the icons related to winter and Christmas, with jewels decorated with colored enamels and cubic zirconia. They are elements to add to bracelets and necklaces. Like the Stars rigid bracelet, or the modular bracelet with the Moon and Stars charm and the Star Dust pendant. One star after another, in short, we arrive at 25 December.



Starry skies also with the Luminous Star necklace and pendant, or the Blue Murano Glass with Stars charm. But, as mentioned, alongside the stars in the bijoux version, there are also pendants with fir trees and Santa Claus.



During the holiday season we spend a lot of time looking for the perfect gift for the people we love. Being together has become increasingly important, more than ever this year, and for this reason we have focused on the importance of bringing people together. The new jewels celebrate the magic of family and friends reunions during the holiday season.

Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora















