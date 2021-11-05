









Children are a source of joy, but also of inspiration. Shari Cuartero, a designer from New York, where she was born and works, must think so, who in 2016 decided to found her jewelry company with the name of her daughter, Olivia B. The jewelry brand also has another peculiarity: it is extremely specialized. In its production, at least at present, you will not find rings, but only earrings and necklaces with pendants. Not only that: all the jewels are made with 14 karat gold and semi-precious gems, with some small concessions to diamonds. The stones are generally faceted and neatly arranged on the jewel. The style is simple, minimal, and the colored gems are at the fore. In short, they do what they have to do.



In any case, Olivia B’s style is not the result of improvisation. Before founding her own brand, Shari Cuartero worked as a designer in the jewelry world for over 20 years, merchandiser and product development, after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology and learning the technique at Gia. Experiences that allowed her to set up on her own.

















