Pandora in the waves with the Little Mermaid

If you’d like to swim in the sea like a fish, but without giving up a certain outfit, you’ve probably dreamed of looking like the Little Mermaid at least for a moment. And if the romantic story of the aquatic woman has moved you, you might like the new Disney x Pandora series dedicated to the Little Mermaid. Sea, fish, waves and love: a mix that the Californian production company proposes again with the new edition of the film interpreted by real-life actors, plus a gigantic dose of special effects.

Silver bracelet with Little Mermaid charms

The complete collection consists of seven jewels, such as 14-karat gold-plated shell-shaped earrings (79 euros), or the 14-karat gold-plated Conchiglia Magica pendant (69), engraved with the message My voice is a treasure on the spiral . Each piece is crafted in sterling silver or 14-karat gold-plated, with colorful accents. The charms of the collection can be collected and combined with the different Pandora Moments, Studded and Snake links. Highlights are the Ariel charm, crafted in sterling silver with an iridescent mermaid tail, the silver dangle charms Sebastian and Ursula, representing the movie’s favorite sidekick and notorious villain, each crafted with lacquered faux pearls, and a shell charm that sparkles with 14K gold plating.

Necklace with pearl and silver ring
Earrings and necklace in 14K gold plated silver
The Little Mermaid rings worn
The Little Mermaid earrings worn

