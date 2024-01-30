Roberto Coin, Dragon Limited Edition. indossato Copyright: gioiellis.com
The Year of the Dragon according to Roberto Coin

2024 is the year of the Dragon according to the Chinese horoscope. A dragon that is not scary, but is an encouragement because it is a symbol of luck, courage and goodness: according to the horoscope, those born under this sign are more gifted and have luck and riches in life. Roberto Coin has dedicated the new Dragon Limited Edition collection to the current protagonist of the Asian zodiac. Obviously the jewels are all inspired by the mythical animal of oriental tradition. The jewels are particularly elaborate pieces that combine a search for verisimilitude, obviously with the iconography of the dragon, with refined execution.

The collection is made up of a series of rings and bracelets, plus a necklace, in pink or white gold, with diamonds and enamel that reflect the colors of the oriental representations of the fantastic animal. Rubies and emeralds are used to make the dragon’s eyes more vivid. The Dragon Limited Edition collection is part of the animalier trend of the Venetian maison, which has become a classic of the Roberto Coin brand.
