2025 is the year of the snake according to the Chinese horoscope and according to Roberto Coin. Over the years, many jewelry brands have been inspired by the reptile, an animal that seems to have been created specifically to be transformed into enveloping bracelets, spiral rings or soft necklaces. One of the examples of this transformation of the snake into a jewel is part of the historic Animalier collection by Roberto Coin. The jewelry line is truly historic, if you consider that it debuted in the 1980s. In this collection dedicated to the cobra, it is well represented and, this year, it will become the piece that will be most requested.

In particular, the collection includes a white gold bracelet with colorless and black diamonds, natural green garnets and rubies, together with a white gold necklace with colorless diamonds, fire opal and rubies and earrings in white and black gold with brown diamonds, natural green garnet and black spinel. Other stones used for snake jewelry are black diamonds, blue and pink sapphires, tsavorites.