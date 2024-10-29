Venetian princesses, and all those who feel as noble as the ladies of the lagoon city, are now even richer. New jewels are added to the successful Venetian Princess collection by Roberto Coin. In addition to the Pirouette version, a variant of the collection presented at Vicenzaoro and which features a mobile motif, the main line signed by the Venetian jeweler has evolved with new pieces.



Alongside titanium, used in pastel shades, the gold versions also feature three even more precious pieces, a ring, a pair of earrings and a necklace with pavé diamonds alternating with colored stones such as tanzanite, citrine, topaz and tourmaline. Alongside these colored versions, which maintain the quadrilobate design of the collection, more classic jewels are also added, in white gold and pavé diamonds.



The entire collection is developed in all the colors of gold, to which titanium has been added, and decorated in different ways through the stones that are a trademark of Roberto Coin. In addition to the first version with black and white diamonds, the petals that make up the jewels are also proposed in mother-of-pearl, malachite or lapis lazuli.

