The Roberto Coin brand opens a new flagship in Paris together with its partner Godechot-Pauliet, a distributor of luxury brands. The new space is located at 25 Avenue Victor Hugo, in the heart of the 16th arrondissement, with interiors curated by the design studio Oitoemponto, founded by Artur Miranda and Jacques Bec. As with all Roberto Coin stores around the world, the façade of this new Parisian flagship was entrusted to the prestigious architectural firm Studio Sclavi, a long-standing partner of the company and of the main Italian and French luxury houses.



The store is located a few steps from the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées. The new boutique extends over 140 square meters and is on two levels, largely open to the outside. Natural light fills the space, inviting visitors to move freely and explore the brand’s creations. As the Roberto Coin brand approaches its 30th anniversary, its move to Paris, the City of Light and world capital of luxury and jewelry, reflects the brand’s ambitions.

