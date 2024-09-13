Collana in oro rosa con pendente girevole double face con rodonite e diamanti
A pirouette for the princess by Roberto Coin

The Venetian princess by Roberto Coin does a pirouette. Or, translated into jewelry terms, she spins on herself. One of the Maison’s flagship collections expands with Venetian Princess Pirouette, which takes up the classic quadrilobate motif of the original line and adds a mobile central element. The design remains the one inspired by the decorations of the palaces of Venice, but in this case it is the central element that rotates thanks to the activation of a hidden mechanism. The pirouette therefore allows the jewel to show two sides and obtain two jewels in one.

Rose gold rotating double-faced rings with diamonds, mother of pearl, rhodonite and chrysoprase

The two faces of the mobile element have different colors: one side is colorful and bright, while the other side of the flower is covered in diamonds, making it an haute couture version. The surfaces of the flower, which is made of rose gold, use stones such as chrysoprase, and rhodonite together with mother-of-pearl with a renewed palette of cheerful and intensely dynamic pastel colors. Venetian Princess Pirouette includes rings, earrings and pendant necklaces in different versions.

Rose gold necklace with rotating double-faced earrings with chrysoprase and diamonds
Rose gold necklace with rotating double-faced pendant with mother of pearl and diamonds
Rose gold necklace with rotating double-faced pendant with rhodonite and diamonds

