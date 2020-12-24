Explosive Maud Traon











The explosions of minerals in the form of jewels by the British designer Maud Traon ♦ ︎

There are many jewelry designers who also love the world of art, galleries, museums, creativity without limits. Some, however, go further and create jewels that are small works of art, unique pieces, even in this case outside the rules and conventions.

Maud Traon, a British with a laboratory in London, is one of these.



She has studied Royal College of Art and worked at Leslie Craze Gallery before diving into the world of jewelry. In addition to her brand, Maud Traon also collaborates as creative with Purejewels. But it is her small Maison that is interesting: Maud Traon combines metal, resins and lab stones in a mix that looks like a perennial volcanic explosion. The designer loves the shape of the stones as they are extracted from the earth and, therefore, the jewels reflect this extreme choice. A creativity that also led her to take part in a major exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs de Paris, Design Museum in London and the National Gallery of Victoria. Difficult to judge according to traditional parameters, Maud Traon’s jewels are instead exciting for those who love creativity outside the box. All to see. Giulia Netrese

















