Sustainability is increasingly valuable for the world of jewelry. For this reason, the Responsible Jewellery Council, the leading global organization that defines sustainability standards for the jewelry and watch industry, has announced updates to the Code of Conduct (Cop) and the Chain of Custody (Coc). In summary, here is what’s new.



COP Standards. The provisions have been expanded and cover due diligence on human rights, grievance mechanisms, supply chain, complaints and greenhouse gas emissions. Significant updates have been added on inclusivity, diversity, strengthening environmental requirements and greater alignment with emerging standards for mineral extraction and processing entities.

COC Standards. It has been decided to remove duplications with COP on OECD due diligence, Know Your Customer Standard (KYC) and internal controls on materials. New enhanced definition of recycled materials with additional due diligence and disclosure, with clearer guidance for product declarations and claims, controls on service providers and outsourcing, and additional reporting requirements for refiners.



RJC standards enable companies across the supply chain, from mining to retail, to integrate responsible business practices into their management systems and day-to-day operations. The COP provides a common standard for ethical, social, human rights and environmental practices in mining, laboratories, precious metals, diamonds and coloured gemstones. The COC sets out an approach for companies to manage and trade gold, silver and platinum group metals in a fully traceable and responsibly sourced manner.

In 2022, RJC began the process of updating the COC standard and in 2021 for the COP standard in line with ISEAL requirements. During the three-year COP consultation and the two-year COC consultation, the RJC received over 1,200 feedback comments from a wide range of industry and non-industry stakeholders. The standards review was made possible through the collaboration and input of a dedicated team of industry professionals and advisory experts, including the RJC Multi-Stakeholder Standards Committee composed of brands, gold refiners, manufacturers, trade associations and representatives from other RJC alignment schemes.

