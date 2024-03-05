Ribas Jewelery will be followed by the communication agency Clara Garcovich. For Ribas Jewellery, a jewelery and diamond company founded in 2002, the agency will manage all integrated and cross-media communication activities, with media relations activities, press office and PR, Digital PR, Events.

Ribas Jewelery was founded in 2002 in Tel Aviv by Patrik Ribas, thanks to his great experience in the diamond and jewelery sector it is now a company recognized worldwide. With headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania, creative offices in Tuscany and a flagship store in Florence, Ribas Jewelery designs, creates, distributes and sells luxury gold jewelery made with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies and other precious stones. The brand’s objective is to make diamonds accessible to everyone, thanks to an attractive starting price positioning, despite the great quality of the product guaranteed by the Israeli Diamond Exchange of which Ribas Jewelery is a member.

Ribas Jewelery today is undergoing strong expansion, with three mono-brand stores in Vilnius, a store in Kaunas and a flagship store in Italy in Florence, a reference benchmark. We have recently finalized another four new openings in the Baltic countries, but the Italian market is fundamental above all in terms of positioning, hence the collaboration with the Clara Garcovich agency which aims to develop a new strategic communication plan.

Patrick Ribas



The agency, founded in 2002 by Clara Garcovich, deals with PR and integrated communication with a multidisciplinary and unconventional approach, specializing in the fashion, beauty, jewellery, lifestyle, travel & hospitality, food & beverage, design & architecture, automotive and finance sectors, capable of proposing and develop made-to-measure strategies thanks to a creative and innovative team of experts in the language of communication. Starting from 2023, the agency has expanded its services by adding a new consultancy branch for the strategic development of brands.

