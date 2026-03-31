A line of jewelry that pairs diamonds with blue, green, purple, or orange gemstones.

Born three years ago as Anniversary More, and now simply called More, the Recarlo collection has always featured the Maison’s signature combination of gold and diamonds. The new name, however, has brought a new twist: the use of semi-precious stones that add a pop of color to rings and bracelets. What’s more, the colored stones offered are not all heart-shaped, the signature shape of Recarlo diamonds. London blue topaz, pink or green tourmaline, and amethyst are now also available in traditional round, pear, octagonal, or oval cuts.



The jewelry, however, doesn’t completely abandon the use of diamonds: rings and bracelets are open and feature a semi-precious stone on one end, and a smaller diamond in the classic heart cut on the other. The bracelets also feature a six-stone version. All the gems are set in 18-karat yellow or white gold. Recarlo also highlights the ability of More jewelry to be layered, meaning paired with other rings or bracelets. Prices are around €2,000.

