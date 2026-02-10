New Recarlo store in the heart of the capital.

New Recarlo boutique: the Piedmontese fashion house opens on Via del Babuino in Rome. This boutique follows those in Milan and Bari. The store opens to the public on February 12th, two days before Valentine’s Day. The Recarlo boutique focuses on refined materials and creates a design-led environment. Attention to detail is expressed in the selection of fine materials and craftsmanship. The honey-colored inlaid oak of the parquet, inspired by noble Piedmontese palaces, blends with the natural salt wall, creating a play of light and atmosphere. A 3D-printed recycled resin curtain, in the brand’s iconic blue, showcases the brand’s most sophisticated creations, such as Contrarié, the various Anniversary lines, and More.



A bookcase of the brand’s historic memorabilia completes the boutique concept, giving it a familiar, warm, and welcoming feel. All the materials selected for the boutique concept confirm Recarlo’s attention to sustainability.

