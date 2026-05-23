Timepieces up for auction, including some unique pieces: an opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts.

An unmissable auction of wristwatches and collectibles is scheduled for June 4, 2026, in Milan. Il Ponte Casa d’Aste is offering around one hundred carefully selected pieces, featuring the most significant expressions of international watchmaking. A refined journey through historic and independent watchmakers, where rarity, technical complexity, and aesthetic research shape a highly collectible offering.

Among the most notable pieces, an extraordinary Girard-Perregaux creation, reference 9960 in white gold (lot 1098, €30,000–60,000), stands out: the only piece ever to appear on the market in this configuration. Part of an extremely limited edition created in 1998 at the La Chaux-de-Fonds manufacture, with approximately 20 pieces produced in various precious metal variants, it represents one of the maison’s finest achievements. The timepiece combines a perpetual calendar and a minute repeater (two of the most complex complications) in a beautifully proportioned tonneau case. The dial, constructed with rigorous geometry and enriched with astronomical displays, interacts with a finely finished movement, visible through the sapphire crystal caseback.



Also fascinating is the Patek Philippe Nautilus Jumbo, reference 3700/11 JA (lot 1100, 30,000–60,000), one of the most iconic interpretations of Gérald Genta’s design. The combination of steel and yellow gold enhances the model’s sporty-elegant character, while the famous horizontally ribbed dial and the ultra-thin caliber 28-255 C consolidate its role as a milestone in the history of contemporary watchmaking. This configuration, which is particularly sought-after today, embodies the full identity of the first-generation Nautilus.



Also of note is the presence of a rare Portuguese Minute Repeater from IWC Schaffhausen in platinum (lot 1097, 23,000-46,000), produced in just 50 pieces in 1995. The watch represents a perfect balance between neo-vintage aesthetics and technical sophistication, thanks to the minute repeater activated by a lateral slide and the historically derived manual-winding caliber. The 42 mm case, more faithful to the original proportions of 1939, contributes to the definition of a restrained and timeless elegance.



The catalog also features a refined creation by Vacheron Constantin (lot 1090, 12,000-18,000), an expression of the ultra-thin design typical of the 1970s and 1980s. The gold case, embellished with diamonds, frames an extraordinarily fine skeletonized movement based on the caliber 1003, one of the thinnest ever made and the result of the historic collaboration with Jaeger-LeCoultre. It’s a balancing act between technical virtuosity and ornamental refinement.



The Crazy Color Dreams by Franck Muller (lot 1065, 3,000-6,000) interprets the concept of time in a contemporary and unconventional way. With its celebrated Crazy Hours complication, in which the time is read in a non-linear sequence, and a dial with a vibrant color impact, the timepiece transforms watchmaking into a free and deliberately unconventional language of expression. Completing the selection are additional highly appealing models from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Bulgari, including iconic pieces and more accessible references, ideal for those who want to wear a prestigious timepiece without sacrificing quality and character.

Wristwatches and Collectibles

Auction: June 4, 2026

Viewing: May 22, 23, 24, 2026 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Location: Palazzo Crivelli – Via Pontaccio 12, 20121 Milan