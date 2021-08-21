









Rajesh Popley’s and his Al Anwaar, from India to Dubai for those who love the ultimate in luxury ♦ ︎

If you are planning a trip to Dubai and are in the mood for shopping, and buying jewelry, you can head straight for Al Anwaar, in the large Mall of the Emirates city. It is the realm of Rajesh Popley, an Indian entrepreneur who, in addition to owning the luxurious Dubai store, has a career as a jeweler in his native India.



Rajesh Popley was born into a family of established jewelers and at the age of 16 he attended the course of the Gemmological Institute of India, the country’s leading authority on gemology. From his father, on the other hand, he learned commerce, the ethics behind sales and craftsmanship, refined with a management course at Harvard Business School. He loves travel, which he does with his wife and children, in search of ateliers and precious stones. It is not surprising, therefore, that the jewels found in Al Anwaar and those of his Maison, Rajesh Popley, are of the highest quality. With surprising peaks, as in the case of the ring with a large and rare blue diamond.