









The jewels of Lama Hourani, Jordanian designer who convinced queens and actresses.

If the queen of Jordan is recognized as a trendsetter, why wonder if is strange that a young Jordanian woman (almost 40 years) has become a world-class designer? It happened to Lama Hourani. The country where you can admire a jewel like the site of Petra, she has managed to be known and appreciated by Queen Sofia of Spain, Queen of Malaysia Fawziah obviously by Queen Rania of Jordan or celebrities like the actress Renée Zellweger , the super model Karolina Kurkova and by the twin-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.



Lama Hourani started early to sketch jewelry and already at 20 he made his debut with his first creations. Her jewelry are handmade in his workshop in Amman, gold, silver and precious stones. Little or no concession to tastes a bit heavier of some of the Middle East jewelry. No coincidence that her jewelry is currently for sale in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, but also in Barcelona and New York. But, above all, after a long stay in Paris, she opened a showroom in Shanghai, in the historic part of the city with buildings from the 1920s, and decorated it with ancient Chinese ceramics and natural crystals. It is an exclusive boutique and visits are by appointment only: the designer has achieved solid success in China.