









The long chains, the sautoir type necklaces, are perfect for those who choose vertiginous necklines or for light beach clothes ♦

Do you like the necklines coast to coast, able to make your head spin even to a hermit? In this case the a more appropriate jewel is chain bling-bling which runs along the exposed skin like a highway on the body. Ok, it is an accessory which is not exactly discreet. But, on the other hand, even a big neckline is striking. In addition, a long, thin chain that starts from the neck down untill to the height of your hips, can also be worn for occasions when the dress is optional, as the beach, the sea.

How to choose. The sautoir type necklace must be proportionate to the length of the bust. It must not reach the navel, but stop much above, also because the neckline must certainly not reach the waist. Also, consider your body size: a thin necklace on an overweight or non-slender body can help to highlight a defect instead of enhancing your line. The size of the breast should not be underestimated: a deep neckline, accentuated by the necklace, is balanced with a reduced and compact size. The choice of Jenifer Aniston, for example, would seem already not apt.

When to wear a very long necklace? Well, of course it depends on the circumstances and the match with the dress. Very long necklaces were very fashionable in the 1920s and 1930s: they will look great on a low rise dress, for example. But not only. In addition to making the neckline stand out, a sautoir-like necklace can revive an anonymous turtleneck wool sweater, or a plain colored shirt. On a floral or patterned design dress, on the other hand, a thin moon necklace risks being confused with the design of the fabric. Also pay attention to the combination with other jewels: equally long and pendant earrings, for example, could be excessive if worn together with this type of necklace.



Any case, if you think a long chain is a bit too much showy, you must know that this idea has been adopted by many stars of the show, asor. Finally, this kind of sautoir of our days is often very thin and, therefore, if you wear it, you don’t will seem like a statue of Madonna of miracles or, worse, Christmas tree. Here are some examples.













