Qayten between flexible rings, enamel and unique pieces











There are many Maison of jewels that, like Qayten, have decided to offer flexible rings and bracelets, which adapt to the circumference of the fingers. But everyone does it in his own way. Furthermore, it is not enough to propose elasticity, but it is also necessary that the jewel is pleasant, as well as easy to wear.



Qayten’s EZ collection was proposed in 2018, but is continuously renewed. Presented as eternity-style rings with colored stones, from rubies to sapphires, the series of jewels has evolved without changing its name, becoming a line of rings that look little less like the initial ones. But the Maison of Bologna is confirmed eclectic even with completely different rings such as those in gold, enamel of different colors and diamonds. In any case, there is no shortage of unique pieces, such as the Pompidou ring, which is inspired by the architecture of the Paris exhibition center: gold, diamonds and sapphires make up ellipses reminiscent of the large exposed pipes arranged around the perimeter of the museum.















