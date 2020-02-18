The new Bizarre jewels by Giorgio Visconti











Bizarre, but not too much: Giorgio Visconti enters the time machine and emerges between the late Eighties and early Nineties. The result is the jewelry line called Bizarre. But, in fact, is not at all extravagant, and is instead imbued with the style of the near past.



The jewels have rounded and full shapes, but at the same time geometric and graphic. The collection includes a new line of rose gold rings and earrings combined with kogolong stones and brilliant pavé. For those who don’t remember, kogolong is a volcanic stone, shiny as ceramic but hard as marble, frequently used in goldsmiths. In particular, combined with pink gold.



Although anchored to a period of the recent past, the new jewelry line, in any case, does not lose the usual style of Giorgio Visconti, which combines affordable luxury with the comfortable wearability of his pieces, be they rings or earrings. Next to white or pink gold, there is no shortage of pavé diamonds and a few pearls.

















