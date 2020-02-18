ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — February 18, 2020 at 5:00 am

The new Bizarre jewels by Giorgio Visconti





Bizarre, but not too much: Giorgio Visconti enters the time machine and emerges between the late Eighties and early Nineties. The result is the jewelry line called Bizarre. But, in fact, is not at all extravagant, and is instead imbued with the style of the near past.

Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti

The jewels have rounded and full shapes, but at the same time geometric and graphic. The collection includes a new line of rose gold rings and earrings combined with kogolong stones and brilliant pavé. For those who don’t remember, kogolong is a volcanic stone, shiny as ceramic but hard as marble, frequently used in goldsmiths. In particular, combined with pink gold.
Anelli Love
Anelli Love

Although anchored to a period of the recent past, the new jewelry line, in any case, does not lose the usual style of Giorgio Visconti, which combines affordable luxury with the comfortable wearability of his pieces, be they rings or earrings. Next to white or pink gold, there is no shortage of pavé diamonds and a few pearls.
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e kogolong
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e kogolong

Anello in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Anello di Giorgio Visconti indossato
Anello di Giorgio Visconti indossato
Orecchini con kogolong
Orecchini con kogolong
Orecchini ovali in oro bianco, diamanti, smalto nero
Orecchini ovali in oro bianco, diamanti, smalto nero

Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti







