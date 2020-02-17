ANELLI, COLLANE — February 17, 2020 at 4:42 am

A new set for Damiani’s D.Icon collection





The D.Icon collection is one of the major successes of Damiani fine jewelry. According to the Piedmontese Maison, the collection represents the most recent evolution of the goldsmith’s art: the Damiani craftsmen of Valenza have introduced hi-tech ceramics in the traditional processing of gold and diamonds, creating an elegant and fascinating collection, with a modern and exclusive design.

Damiani_D. Icon, anello ceramica nera con pavé di diamanti
The collection was presented years ago and is continuously renewed. For example, a set was recently announced that includes two rings and a pendant in the black ceramic version with D in pink gold or in full pavé of white diamonds. The shape of the rings and the pendant is the usual one: an enveloping design and, thanks to the ceramic, also pleasant to wear, with the classic D that becomes the hallmark. In addition to rings and necklace with pendant, the collection also includes bracelets and earrings. The indicative price for a ring ranges from 990 euros to 2,090 euros for those with the addition of white diamonds.
Collana di ceramica nera con diamante
Anello di ceramica nera con diamante
Bracciale in ceramica nera e oro bianco con diamante
Collana in ceramica rosa e oro rosa con diamante
Anello in ceramica azzurra e oro rosa con pavé di diamanti
Orecchini in ceramica bianca e oro rosa
