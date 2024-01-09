Looking for president to deal with sustainability in the jewelery industry. If you are interested, you can contact the Responsible Jewelery Council, the world’s leading organization in defining sustainability standards for the sector. The new president will have to replace David Bouffard, who will leave on 30 April 2024 after six years. The identikit of the new president, capable of leading the team and board members into the future, includes a clear vision of the evolving landscape of the entire supply chain, from mining to retail, fine jewelery and watchmaking.



The appointment of the new RJC president is held as a special election and separately from the organisation’s main board elections. The search will conclude on Saturday 27 January, while the vote will take place in February 2024 and the new RJC president will be elected in March, when the handover with Bouffard will begin.

It has been an honor to serve as Chair of the RJC for almost six years – a truly rewarding experience given that I have been involved in the RJC from the beginning, with Signet as a founding member. The entire team and board of directors have transformed RJC from an organization consisting of 14 founding members when it launched in 2005, to an organization that is growing strong with over 1,700 members to date. As we search for a new President, I am confident that RJC has the best leadership for this new era in Executive Director Melanie Grant, who has over 20 years of experience and is internationally regarded as a leading authority on jewellery.

David Bouffard



RJC was formed in 2005 by 14 top brands and financial institutions with the goal of transforming sustainability from a sideshow to a major driver of change. Today we have over 1,700 member companies in 71 countries.

