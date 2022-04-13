Countdown to Oroarezzo (from 7 to 10 May), who after the covid must now deal with the uncertainties caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thus, after the olive tree symbolically planted at the entrance to the fair that hosted Vicenzaoro in March, the concept will also be reaffirmed by the event scheduled in the Tuscan city. In fact, the set-up also includes in this case the trees that symbolize peace, the olive trees, at the entrance to Arezzo Fiere e Congressi.
Life is a precious art. A jewel between past and present, between near and distant cultures that creates novelty and beauty. Agreements of light, splendor and peace.
Beppe Angiolini, artistic director of Oroarezzo
The event dedicated to the Italian and international excellences of goldsmithing, organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group) brings together the first part of the supply chain, from goldsmiths to cash and carry, with an eye to technological innovation, already underlined at the entrance to the district fair that reopens its doors to the business of the sector.
Three years after the last edition, the preparations for Oroarezzo can only be accompanied by the satisfaction of finally finding ourselves in favorable conditions to ensure that it will take place in the presence of a decisive appointment for the gold and jewelery business. It is the testimony of the unanimous commitment and an ever stronger dialogue with the Arezzo industry protagonists, institutions and trade associations. The collaboration continues with the stakeholders of a fundamental district for the success of Made in Italy jewelery in the world, always alongside IEG in the numerous initiatives with which we have kept the spotlight on this territory even during the pandemic – from Premiere Digital Edition in 2020 at We Are Jewelery and at the First Italian Jewelery Summit last year, in addition to international events such as Vicenzaoro and JGT Dubai – it proved to be strategic in the overall recovery of the entire sector.
Lorenzo Cagnoni, president of Italian Exhibition Group