









Countdown to Oroarezzo (from 7 to 10 May), who after the covid must now deal with the uncertainties caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thus, after the olive tree symbolically planted at the entrance to the fair that hosted Vicenzaoro in March, the concept will also be reaffirmed by the event scheduled in the Tuscan city. In fact, the set-up also includes in this case the trees that symbolize peace, the olive trees, at the entrance to Arezzo Fiere e Congressi.

Life is a precious art. A jewel between past and present, between near and distant cultures that creates novelty and beauty. Agreements of light, splendor and peace.

Beppe Angiolini, artistic director of Oroarezzo

The event dedicated to the Italian and international excellences of goldsmithing, organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group) brings together the first part of the supply chain, from goldsmiths to cash and carry, with an eye to technological innovation, already underlined at the entrance to the district fair that reopens its doors to the business of the sector.