Focus on goldsmith techniques with The Vicenza Symposium

While Vicenzaoro will take place from Friday 5 to Monday 8 September, from 2 to 4 September Ieg, the organizing company, is offering three days dedicated to an international community of experts and innovators: The Vicenza Symposium. While T.Gold, scheduled for January, is an exhibition dedicated to the most innovative machinery and technologies for the goldsmith sector, The Vicenza Symposium is intended as a network for technical and cultural study. During the three days of the event in the Basilica Palladiana, 21 international speakers and seven daily sessions are expected, aimed at a qualified audience.



Each session will be followed by interactive moments dedicated to questions and direct discussion with the speakers, to encourage a concrete exchange of experiences and solutions. The Vicenza Symposium is therefore intended as “a new global platform where technical culture combines with vision, and where craftsmanship finds a strategic ally in technology”. The platform is designed for professionals, academics and leaders in the sector. It will focus on technological evolution and new production scenarios that are transforming the world of jewelry and goldsmithing, positioning itself as a driving force of innovation since the first edition.



The event will be structured around three main thematic areas: Innovation and Advanced Processes, Quality and Finishing Processes and Sustainability and Regulations. In addition to the now omnipresent artificial intelligence as a lever for efficiency and creativity. A report is also planned on a case study dedicated to a new generation of intelligent machines for setting precious stones, capable of learning the gestures of craftsmen and replicating them with very high precision. A technology that, at least in official intentions, does not intend to replace the human hand, but to support it, automating the most repetitive phases to leave room for creativity and the uniqueness of manual work. «We believe in a manufacturing where innovation supports, and does not replace, artisanal ability. This is its truest meaning: not denying tradition, but giving it new tools to thrive”, says Damiano Zito, President of The Vicenza Symposium.



Another point on the agenda concerns 3D printing as a new frontier for gold and platinum. The advantages of Selective Laser Melting and Binder Jetting technologies, applied to precious metals such as 950 gold and platinum, will be analyzed in detail and compared with traditional techniques such as casting. Thanks to these advanced techniques, it is now possible to produce semi-finished products with complex geometries and very high-level finishes, reducing processing times and improving the final quality of the product. The studies presented at the Symposium will also highlight the role of 3D printing in reducing environmental impact, an element increasingly requested by consumers and international markets.



Finally, developments will also be presented in the field of advanced optical solutions for 3D printing of reflective alloys, with new laser technologies capable of improving surface yield and reducing the need for post-processing. On the quality control front, the integration of data-driven and AI-based tools now allows companies, even small ones, to predict production criticalities and act in a targeted manner, optimizing resources and improving product reliability. All this translates into operational efficiency, lower costs and greater competitiveness.