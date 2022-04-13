









High jewelery at the event dedicated to high jewelery. It’s obvious, for Bayco. The New York Maison was present among the 18 brands of Haute Jewels Geneva. And, of course, it featured some high-end jewelry, based on Burmese pigeon blood rubies, cornflower blue Kashmiri sapphires, bright green Colombian emeralds, as well as diamonds with the best features.



The Maison was founded in the States in 1981 by the brothers Moris and Giacomo Hadjibay, who grew up in Italy, where their father, Amir Hadjibay, a famous merchant of precious stones (but also of equally precious carpets), had settled in 1959. Long journeys between Iran and India, including visits to the maharajahs, over the years have endowed the house with exceptional gems. Stones that have remained in the tradition of the Maison, which has earned a reputation for intransigence in the selection and quality of its choices for top-of-the-range jewelry, now with the help of the third generation with Marco and Manuel Hadjibay. The business, which began with the production of high-end jewelry then sold by other famous Maison, has evolved and now Bayco represents a guarantee of quality, often with stones that represent unique pieces.