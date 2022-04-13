Argento, bracciale, vetrina — April 13, 2022 at 5:00 am

Bayco’s new high jewelery




High jewelery at the event dedicated to high jewelery. It’s obvious, for Bayco. The New York Maison was present among the 18 brands of Haute Jewels Geneva. And, of course, it featured some high-end jewelry, based on Burmese pigeon blood rubies, cornflower blue Kashmiri sapphires, bright green Colombian emeralds, as well as diamonds with the best features.

Anello caratterizzato da uno straordinario rubino birmano cabochon naturale non riscaldato da 20,24 carati e da 6,94 carati di diamanti tondi taglio brillante e incolori a forma di aquilone incastonati in platino

The Maison was founded in the States in 1981 by the brothers Moris and Giacomo Hadjibay, who grew up in Italy, where their father, Amir Hadjibay, a famous merchant of precious stones (but also of equally precious carpets), had settled in 1959. Long journeys between Iran and India, including visits to the maharajahs, over the years have endowed the house with exceptional gems. Stones that have remained in the tradition of the Maison, which has earned a reputation for intransigence in the selection and quality of its choices for top-of-the-range jewelry, now with the help of the third generation with Marco and Manuel Hadjibay. The business, which began with the production of high-end jewelry then sold by other famous Maison, has evolved and now Bayco represents a guarantee of quality, often with stones that represent unique pieces.

Un eccezionale paio di orecchini pendenti con zaffiro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale con diamanti e zaffiri royal blue
Bracciale caratterizzato da un magnifico smeraldo cabochon ottagonale dello Zambia da 71,88 carati e da 41,06 carati di diamanti rotondi incolori taglio brillante incastonati in platino
Orecchini con un raro paio di smeraldi colombiani Old Mine a forma di scudo perfettamente abbinati e non migliorati per un totale di 5,05 carati e 9,75 carati di diamanti incolori taglio carre e baguette incastonati in platino e oro bianco 18 carati
Anello con zaffiro Kashmir taglio cuscino da 4,04 carati naturale non riscaldato e da 2,66 carati di diamanti incolori taglio marquise incastonati in platino
