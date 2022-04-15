









The prodigious gold jewels of one of the greatest Indian designers: Anand Shah ♦ ︎

He is one of the great jewelry designers of India, the country that more than others in the world loves gold and precious stones. But, unlike his fellow countrymen, Anand Shah does not try to imitate Western style. On the contrary, it reinterprets the Indian tradition, but with the addition of a lot of imagination. At top of all his choices, for example, there is to use gold, yellow, true to 22 carats. A choice that is also that of Indian tradition. So much so that years ago the World Gold Council has ranked the designer as one of the ten best gold jewelry artists in the world.

Anand Shah has also won the Solitaire Design Awards nine times, a prestigious jewelry contest organized annually by the Gem and Jewelery Export Promotion Council of India.

In his jewels there are those who are inspired by the world of flowers. And there’s a reason: he loves to compose the bouquet of flowers (the real ones) alone. And because he’s a creative designer, he even designs home and office environments, creates personalized greeting cards and even loves to design clothes for his wife, Parul. At the center of its activity, however, remains that of jewelery. It is an art that he learned in Mumbai and also thanks to many trips to Italy: “they taught me about design and technology and in the process I acquired a greater knowledge of gold”, he explained.