Oroarezzo closes with duties in mind

Oroarezzo closed its 44th edition in line with last year, but with a 9% increase in foreign attendance. The Trump administration’s duties towards the United States weigh heavily: the States are the second market in terms of Italian gold and jewelry export volumes and third for the Arezzo district. At the fair in the Tuscan city, 84% of exhibitors were Italian. The organizing company, Ieg, focused on the targeted growth of foreign attendance precisely at a time of international uncertainty, in collaboration with Agenzia Ice and the trade associations.



There were around one hundred countries of origin of the visitors, with Europe at 40%, especially from Poland, Austria, Bulgaria and Croatia, but also Lithuania and Georgia, followed by the Middle East at 15%, a slight drop for Turkey with 6%, North America at 10% and South America at 7%, Far East at 7%, Asia at 5%, and Africa at 11%. The most represented countries for the Far East are South Korea, Singapore and Japan, China stable. For Europe. For North America, the USA and Mexico. In South America Argentina is growing. For Africa, the exploit of Nigeria and then the new entries Ghana and Congo. Around 400 buyers hosted thanks to the partnership with the ICE Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, coming from 60 countries.

The final balance includes the 11 events that accompanied Oroarezzo, including the economic scenarios curated by Intesa Sanpaolo for Club degli Orafi Italia, the National Studies Office of Confartigianato, the survey conducted on metal fashion accessory companies curated by Afemo and Leather & Luxury, the foreign markets monitored by the ICE Agency in Europe and the Far East, as well as the Première competition, inspired by art director Beppe Angiolini with 58 participating companies. The next appointment is in Arezzo with the fifth Summit of Italian Jewellery to be held in December.

