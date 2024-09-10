Vicenzaoro September has closed, an edition that according to the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, recorded with the double of record attendance of September 2023. It should be added that the number of visitors has been unknown for years now, even if what counts is the result, that is, the business of the companies present. If the double of last year was achieved, for example, what was the number of visitors in 2023? The press release 12 months ago indicated an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. So we must refer to 2022. And that year the visitors were 10% more than in 2019. When, however, there was no mention of the number of attendees. It is the new normal, as defined by the CEO, Corrado Pieraboni. In any case, in recent years the number of visitors has increased, this seems clear, in line with a lively jewelry market.



On the rise, explains the closing statement, the provenance from Europe, which reaches 63.37% (against 52% in September last year) with Spain, France and Germany in the lead, and from Asia and the Middle East which reach 21% (it was 17% in 2023). Ten new entries compared to September 2023, including Honduras, Tajikistan and Tanzania.