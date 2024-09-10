Vicenzaoro September has closed, an edition that according to the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, recorded with the double of record attendance of September 2023. It should be added that the number of visitors has been unknown for years now, even if what counts is the result, that is, the business of the companies present. If the double of last year was achieved, for example, what was the number of visitors in 2023? The press release 12 months ago indicated an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. So we must refer to 2022. And that year the visitors were 10% more than in 2019. When, however, there was no mention of the number of attendees. It is the new normal, as defined by the CEO, Corrado Pieraboni. In any case, in recent years the number of visitors has increased, this seems clear, in line with a lively jewelry market.
On the rise, explains the closing statement, the provenance from Europe, which reaches 63.37% (against 52% in September last year) with Spain, France and Germany in the lead, and from Asia and the Middle East which reach 21% (it was 17% in 2023). Ten new entries compared to September 2023, including Honduras, Tajikistan and Tanzania.
After a constant progression of visits we have reached the new normal. The last three years of growth today gives the result of the strategy that Ieg is pursuing: to focus increasingly on the quality of the public at the fair. A goal that sees Ice Agenzia at our side also in the profiling of the hosted buyers. An important result, if we look at the complex signals coming from the jewelry industry, with international demand slightly contracting and the latest data on Italian exports with a +60%, we could not have hoped for a better way to close the anniversary of 70 years of gold fairs in Vicenza.
Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group
Thanks to a strategic tandem with the operations management, we overcame the challenge of the new layout with full navigability of the exhibition center despite the work in progress. This, as recognized by the operators themselves, eliminated the impact of the construction site for the new pavilion on the 1,200 exhibitors and visitors. Furthermore, VO’Clock Privé confirmed itself as a unique format in Italy for opening the world of watches to the public. The event’s media visibility and the increasingly high quality of the events, both at the fair and in the city with VI-OFF, confirm Vicenzaoro’s status as a point of reference for the international community.
Matteo Farsura, global exhibition manager of the Jewellery & Fashion division of Ieg