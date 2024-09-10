Arthur Scholl, anello con kunzite di 68,77 carati, rubini, zaffiri e smeraldi non riscaldati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Arthur Scholl, anello con kunzite di 68,77 carati, rubini, zaffiri e smeraldi non riscaldati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Artur Scholl’s large stones

In the cradle of German jewelry in Pforzheim, the Artur Scholl brand has been shining for almost 80 years. Founded in 1947 by the goldsmith who gave the company its name, Artur Scholl has become one of the most admired companies in the district of the Baden-Württemberg town. The Maison has now been managed since 1979 by the founder’s son, Gerhard Scholl, who continues to maintain the company’s high level of quality. And has increased its sales globally. The Artur Scholl brand was launched in style at Baselworld in 1994, when the fair in the Swiss city was the world’s top for watches and jewelry. Now the German house’s jewels are also present in Asia, the Middle East and the United States, in addition to Europe.

arthur scholl anello fiore oro bianco diamanti smeraldo zambia 233 ct copyright gioiellis
2.33 carat Zambian emerald and pave diamond flower ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

One of the Maison’s prerogatives are jewels with large and precious gems, as evidenced by rings with enormous kunzite stones, or even unheated precious stones. In addition to classic diamonds. This is why high-end jewelry is designed to be functional and to enhance the type of gems used. And they always succeed.
arthur scholl anello deco kunzitew taglio smeraldo 3402 ct rubini diamanti copyright gioiellis
34.02 carat emerald cut kunzite art deco ring, rubies, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini pappagallo con zaffiri rosa, gialli e blu, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pink, yellow and blue sapphire parrot earrings, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in oro rosa con rubellite, zaffiri gialli, rosa, viola
Rose gold ring with rubellite, yellow, pink, purple sapphires
Orecchini in oro rosa con topazio azzurro svizzero di 10,38 carati, rubini, zaffiri blu, tsavorite
10.38 carat Swiss blue topaz, rubies, blue sapphires, tsavorite rose gold earrings

La collana Le Bal indossata. Getty Images, Sean Zanni
