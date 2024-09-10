In the cradle of German jewelry in Pforzheim, the Artur Scholl brand has been shining for almost 80 years. Founded in 1947 by the goldsmith who gave the company its name, Artur Scholl has become one of the most admired companies in the district of the Baden-Württemberg town. The Maison has now been managed since 1979 by the founder’s son, Gerhard Scholl, who continues to maintain the company’s high level of quality. And has increased its sales globally. The Artur Scholl brand was launched in style at Baselworld in 1994, when the fair in the Swiss city was the world’s top for watches and jewelry. Now the German house’s jewels are also present in Asia, the Middle East and the United States, in addition to Europe.



One of the Maison’s prerogatives are jewels with large and precious gems, as evidenced by rings with enormous kunzite stones, or even unheated precious stones. In addition to classic diamonds. This is why high-end jewelry is designed to be functional and to enhance the type of gems used. And they always succeed.

