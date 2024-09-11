After just four months, Tiffany & Co. updates the models of the Tiffany Titan collection by Pharrell Williams. The novelty is the freshwater pearls. Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams, presented in May, is inspired by the trident of Poseidon, ruler of the sea and king of Atlantis according to the mythology of ancient Greece. It is a tribute to Atlantis, the name of the community of Virginia Beach where Pharrell Williams grew up. Symbol of courageous individuality, the spear-shaped motif is combined with a ring with a unique shape, curved and soft.



The initial launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams presented jewelry in 18k yellow gold or black titanium in versions all in metal and diamonds. The Maison now introduces pieces of freshwater pearls and diamonds to the collection, exemplifying the design.

In Japan, pearls were believed to be created from the tears of mythical aquatic creatures, so I was naturally drawn to them as a means of expressing this connection to water.

Pharrell Williams



Key pieces in the new Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams designs are a necklace with freshwater pearls and nearly 1 total carat of diamonds and a bracelet with freshwater pearls and over 2 total carats of diamonds. On the bracelet and necklace, pointed rondelles crafted from 18k gold alternate with the pearls.

