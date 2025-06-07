Vicenzaoro September 2024. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previews of Vicenzaoro September

First previews of the next edition of Vicenzaoro (5-9 September). Like last year, 1,200 exhibiting brands from 30 countries are expected. Along with the event dedicated to jewelry, the second edition is planned in 2025 after the one in January of Vo Vintage, for watch collectors and open to the public: it replaces the VO’Clock Privé format adopted last year in September, with the simplification of two events with different and difficult to distinguish names. Another novelty is the pre-event almost in the summer vacation area The Vicenza Symposium (2-4 September).

Vo Vintage January 25
Vo Vintage January 25. Copyright: gioiellis.com

This year, Vicenzaoro September will be preceded by The Vicenza Symposium, an event dedicated to the purely technological evolution of the sector, in the Basilica Palladiana from 2 to 4 September. A confirmation for the international business community that knows our event as the show of trends.
Matteo Farsura, global exhibition manager of the jewellery & fashion division of Italian Exhibition Group

Matteo Farsura
Matteo Farsura

The Vicenzaoro event will not lack the traditional proposals for meetings, analyses and forecasts. Such as the launch of the new edition of The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+ created by the independent Observatory of Ieg/Vicenzaoro Trendvision Jewellery +, as well as the talks with the main trade associations, such as Confindustria Federorafi, Club degli Orafi, Assogemme, Confcommercio Federpreziosi. After the passage under the wings of Ieg, the Palakiss also reopens for retailers.
Vicenzaoro September 2024. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Vicenzaoro September 2024. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Fiera Vicenza, which is partly undergoing a redevelopment (works will end in September 2026) will host brands in the usual areas of Icon (luxury brands), Creation (goldsmith manufacturing and components and semi-finished products), Expression (packaging), Look (accessible jewelry), Glamroom (emerging brands), Essence (diamonds, precious stones), Time (b2b watches), with over 40 brands present, while the presence of the Design Room has not yet been communicated.

