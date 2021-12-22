ANELLI, Pandora, vetrina — December 22, 2021 at 4:00 am

Pandora’s Christmas collection is called Timeless. In fact, time does not exist at Christmas, it is a moment in itself. But it is also a time for gifts and jewels are among the favorite gifts. Here, then, are the timeless jewels of Pandora: a hand-finished ring made with 14-karat rose gold plating, with a pink heart-shaped embossed central stone, surrounded by other colorless cubic zirconia stones (price: 89 euros ).

Always Timeless is the metal alloy tennis bracelet with 14 carat rose gold plating, decorated with pink crystals. It has a central heart-shaped stone that interrupts a row of uniformly sized stones set in pavé. The closure is a carabiner and can be adjusted to three lengths (price 129 euros). Also from the same line, Pandora suggests the Luminous Spiral ring, with 14-karat rose gold plating and cubic zirconia (129 euros).
