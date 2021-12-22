









Magna Graecia (Greater Greece) is the geographical area of ​​the Italian peninsula, South and Sicily, which was formerly colonized by the Greeks starting from the eighth century BC. What has remained since then? Temples, ancient ruins. But also a certain cultural heritage of which Gerardo Sacco could be part. He is a jeweler from Crotone, specializing in silver processing, but not only. In part, his work seems to collect the ancient legacy of Magna Graecia in the territory that in those centuries was called Enotria.



After the apprenticeship in a goldsmith workshop in Calabria, Gerardo Sacco went as far as Valenza (a thousand kilometers north) to improve and perfect the gold working technique. And in 1963 he started the production of his jewels, with a style that collects the Mediterranean tradition, but also the most ancient one. In addition to the masks of the Greek tragedy, reproduced on some rings, the metalwork with embroidery is connected to the Baroque tradition of Southern Italy.One aspect of his activity, however, is directly connected with current times: his jewels have been used in various film, theater and television productions. They have been worn by Liz Taylor to Isabella Rossellini, from Monica Bellucci to Elena Sofia Ricci, and they have also been used for period films and operas. A bridge between Magna Graecia and the world of entertainment.