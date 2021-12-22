ANELLI, Argento, vetrina — December 22, 2021 at 4:20 am

Gerardo Sacco, from Magna Grecia to the big screen




Magna Graecia (Greater Greece) is the geographical area of ​​the Italian peninsula, South and Sicily, which was formerly colonized by the Greeks starting from the eighth century BC. What has remained since then? Temples, ancient ruins. But also a certain cultural heritage of which Gerardo Sacco could be part. He is a jeweler from Crotone, specializing in silver processing, but not only. In part, his work seems to collect the ancient legacy of Magna Graecia in the territory that in those centuries was called Enotria.

Anello con maschera, in oro 18 carati e diamante
Anello con maschera, in oro 18 carati e diamante

After the apprenticeship in a goldsmith workshop in Calabria, Gerardo Sacco went as far as Valenza (a thousand kilometers north) to improve and perfect the gold working technique. And in 1963 he started the production of his jewels, with a style that collects the Mediterranean tradition, but also the most ancient one. In addition to the masks of the Greek tragedy, reproduced on some rings, the metalwork with embroidery is connected to the Baroque tradition of Southern Italy.
Anello in argento con cammeo in agata
Anello in argento con cammeo in agata

One aspect of his activity, however, is directly connected with current times: his jewels have been used in various film, theater and television productions. They have been worn by Liz Taylor to Isabella Rossellini, from Monica Bellucci to Elena Sofia Ricci, and they have also been used for period films and operas. A bridge between Magna Graecia and the world of entertainment.
Anello in oro 9 carati, rubino e smeraldi
Anello in oro 9 carati, rubino e smeraldi

Anello reversibile in oro 9 carati e rubini
Anello reversibile in oro 9 carati e rubini
Collana in argento con cubic zirconia
Collana in argento con cubic zirconia
Orecchini in oro 9 carati, perle, zaffiri
Orecchini in oro 9 carati, perle, zaffiri

Orecchini scomponibili in argento e cubic zirconia
Orecchini scomponibili in argento e cubic zirconia







