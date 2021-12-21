









After the expansion of the spaces, Rocca (Damiani group) reopened the boutique in Bologna. The store is on two floors and is located under the arcades of Via Farini, on the corner with Galleria Cavour. The boutique is characterized by a large front window displaying jewels and watches distributed by the group: Damiani, Salvini, Bliss and Calderoni, as well as Cartier, Panerai and Iwc timepieces, present with a dedicated space. In addition to jewels, Venini glasses are also on sale, a brand purchased years ago by the Maison of Valenza.



The Bolognese space is characterized by delicate color combinations and fine furnishings. A refreshment area on the second floor gives the possibility of an additional moment of relaxation: after all, for luxury shopping you need to have energy.