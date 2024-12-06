Pandora wears new Cuban mesh pavé chain jewelry, very trendy. If you don’t know what Cuban mesh is you can read here.

An example is the necklace with Cuban mesh and pavé in 925 sterling silver, 45 centimeters long and decorated with 690 round brilliant-cut colorless cubic zirconia stones set in grains. It can be worn in layers and is suitable for sporty or classic outfits (399 euros). There is also a ring, also in Cuban mesh in 925 sterling silver, with 84 round brilliant-cut colorless cubic zirconia stones set in grains. Each link of the chain motif is decorated with three round stones, while the back is polished to ensure comfort (99 euros).



The Cuban mesh bracelet could not be missed, which is part of the Timeless collection. It is plated in 14K gold and features a chain covered in clear cubic zirconia stones with pavé work. Each semi-circle link is decorated with three round stones, while in this case too the back of the chain is polished to ensure comfortable wear. The bracelet closes with a flat clasp decorated with the engraved Pandora logo (269 euros).

