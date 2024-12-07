Watches and cigars. Hublot celebrated the unprecedented marriage at the Arturo Fuente Cigar Factory in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, where the Fuente family has been producing some of the most sought-after cigars in the world for decades. The collaboration gave birth to the watch that celebrates the 25th anniversary of OpusX, considered by cigar aficionados as one of the most prized products. Over the past twenty years, at Chateau de la Fuente, the estate where the Fuente family grows tobacco leaves and handcrafts cigars, Carlito Fuente has decided to establish the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation, an indispensable school and health program, as well as an art academy, for the local community, with the contribution of Hublot.



The watch has a gold and green celebratory motif. The Sixth Special Edition Series was created by Hublot, drawing inspiration from the vision of Carlito Fuente, the creator of the luxury brand Fuente Fuente OpusX. The Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold is markedly different from all previous editions: it is made with the case of a 42 mm Classic Fusion Chronograph and a case and bezel in King Gold. The model also features a laser-engraved tobacco leaf motif, but only on the bezel.

The dial is a vibrant emerald green with a sunburst finish and a gradient smoky effect, which darkens towards the edges, adding contrast and depth.



The gold and green OpusX logo of the anniversary version is engraved on the continuous seconds counter at 3 o’clock. The green tone of the dial perfectly matches that of the alligator leather and rubber strap. The timepiece features an elaborate caseback crafted from solid 18k King Gold, engraved and lacquered with a special artwork to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the OpusX. Inside beats the automatic chronograph calibre HUB1153, with a 48-hour power reserve. The Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold is delivered in a large lacquered green box, which also serves as a cigar humidor. The watch is a limited edition of 50 pieces, available in Hublot boutiques and authorised retailers.

