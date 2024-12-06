Progold3D Design Contest dedicated to young emerging talents is back. The competition is promoted by Progold, a company from Trissino (Vicenza), a key player in the production of semi-finished jewelry through direct 3D printing in yellow metal. The best talents from jewelry design schools participate in the international competition every year. A unique opportunity for young creatives to engage with the most advanced technologies, to show their ideas and to get to know the most renowned luxury brands in the sector.



Partner of the 2025 edition is Crivelli, the historic jewelry maison, leader in the world of precious goldsmithing, which has its headquarters in Valenza, in the heart of one of the main Italian goldsmith districts. A synergy, that between the two companies, which once again turns the spotlight on important values ​​such as attention to the new generations of goldsmith artisans, technological excellence, technical expertise and sustainability, a theme that is also central to this edition of the competition. The two companies are committed to developing new professional opportunities, constantly working to promote cooperation between companies and training institutions in the sector.



The theme that the young emerging talents are working on, The Crivelli Man: a contemporary interpretation, is an invitation to reinterpret the iconic style of the brand with the creation of jewelry in a contemporary key, through innovative design and the use of the most advanced 3D technologies, using platinum and sandblasted titanium.

The Progold3D Design Contest records a constantly growing trend of participants. This year, over 180 projects are competing, presented by 98 students from nine higher education schools located in seven countries. The ten selected finalists will be the protagonists, on Sunday 19 January 2025, of the awards ceremony during Vicenzaoro, which will take place in the Sala Palladio. The jury, composed of experts from Progold, Crivelli and Platinum Guild International, will elect the winner among these young people, awarding the best project that will stand out for creativity, innovation and sustainability. During the ceremony, the winner of the online vote will also be announced, for a total of two winners, whose works will be exhibited at the Progold stand (Hall 9 stand 221) during the fair.

Also this year, Platinum Guild International, the organization that promotes the use of platinum in jewelry and supports the development of the most advanced technologies in the sector, renews its support for the competition, confirming the importance of technological innovation and knowledge sharing in the international jewelry scene.

