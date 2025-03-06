Medagliette Pandora-Lorenza Gentile
Novel Medals with Pandora

In Italy, Pandora announces a partnership with a writer, Lorenza Gentile. From March 7 to May 21, 2025, it will be possible to customize Pandora jewelry with some combinations of words and phrases created by the author. Lorenza Gentile is the author of books such as Le piccole libertà, Le cose che ci salvano and Tutto il bello che ci aspetta (Feltrinelli). The collaboration took shape in the choice of six words engraved on silver medals in natural color or plated in 14-karat gold.

Words are spells that have real effects on our lives: they have the power to define us and transform our existence. I chose these luminous words to help us find our place in the world, carrying them with us as precious amulets.
The words chosen are: adventurous, imperfect, courageous, free, happy, grateful. Alongside the words, chosen for their meaning and their evocative function with the personality of the person wearing the jewels, the medallions also feature small, very simple drawings. The Pandora engraving service allows you to personalize numerous jewels in the collection. The engraving is made using technologies that guarantee long-lasting, high-quality customization, while maintaining the elegance of the jewel. The service is available in all Pandora stores in Italy.

Pandora Engraved Medal Necklace

Engraved Medal Bracelet

