Pandora changes the name of its new laboratory diamonds

August is a hot month for Pandora: after announcing the results of the second quarter and presenting several new features of the Moments and Signature platforms, the Danish brand has announced a new name for its range of jewelry with diamonds created in the laboratory. The Diamonds by Pandora line now becomes Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds. Clearer, because it does not create ambiguity or surprises for those who buy them: now it is immediately unequivocal that they are artificial diamonds. And transparency towards the consumer is also a request from the American authorities.



The new jewels will be presented at the end of the month, but the company has anticipated the new strategy, which includes 57 new styles in three new collections. Jewelery with synthetic diamonds will be part of several families: Pandora Nova, for example, concerns laboratory-grown diamonds with a brilliant cut, the classic round diamond for a solitaire ring, and a princess cut. The stones have a proprietary four prong setting.Pandora Era is the line that proposes itself as a reinterpretation of the most classic jewels. Pandora Talisman, on the other hand, is a collection of pendants, but a luxurious one. Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds will be selected for fine cut, near-colorless, VS+ clarity and set in 14K white gold, 14K yellow gold, or sterling silver. They will weigh between 0.15 and 1 carat. They will initially be available in 700 stores and online, but only for the US, Canada, UK and Australia. Additional collections will launch by the end of October 2023 in Mexico and Brazil, with the full launch scheduled for Q1 2024. Pricing starts at $290.