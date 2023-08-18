Long or short? Choker or sautoir? For day or night? If you want to know what is the right length of a necklace, read this quick guide. Because the right length of a necklace also depends on the wearer’s body ♦

The necklace don’t must be too large: it must be the right size. Whether it’s a day of celebration or not, it is good to pay attention to the length of a necklace: it not must to be out of tune to your body size, but not out of tune with the clothing. So, every day you have to pay attention to the jewel that you choose and the combination with the dress. Of course, in addition to the model, also the length of the necklace must be in harmony. In Europe, in general, the necklaces are divided into five different lengths (not considering the length of the clip which, if it is very large, it should be calculated).

The collar is long from 38 to 42 cm, depending on neck size. Usually it look better on thin necks. The so-called princess necklace is longer: from 43 to 50 cm. In practice, it is not attached to the neck, but it goes down to the clavicle. The necklace is called matinee (was considered a good measure for the day) is even longer, 50 cm. It is an intermediate compared to necklaces that reach 55 cm and cover the neckline. Finally, there are the necklaces long, 60 cm and over. Are so-called sautoir or opera, very popular in the thirties. The necklaces even longer, from 80 centimeters per meter and beyond, are wrapped in two or more turns.

Pendants. A pendant large changes the look and balance of a necklace. In addition to the length, in short, one has to consider the aesthetic effect of the pendent.

Choose the length. The length of the necklace must be proportionate to the height and body type. Necklaces court are not recommended for women curvilinear because accentuate the width. On the contrary, necklaces too long can accentuate an excessive thinness. Who has a big breast don’t needs a further emphasize of the shapes with a big necklace: better a jewel that is midway between the collarbone and neck. Who has a few curves can instead opt for a longer chain.

Outfit. A short necklace is more formal. To evenings, ceremonies and official occasions better to opt for a chocker, since it is assumed to be worn with a neckline very high or above a high-necked dress. A necklace double or triple ride can be the right solution, but attention to the distance between a wire and the other. If it is a small chain or small beads, the lines can stand next to each other, if are bigger, better to keep a greater distance.