Carol Kauffmann, Brazil with rigour











Art, architecture and a lot of Brazil in the colors and geometries of the jewels of Carol Kauffmann

It is true that art and creativity have no passport, but it is equally certain that one’s background leaves indelible marks in a person. Even more so if this person is a jewelry designer. This is the case, for example, in the case of Carol Kauffmann, born in Brazil in a family of textile entrepreneurs. Difficult to imagine in gray fabrics and pastel colors. Brazil is lively, with strong colors, and above all with many colored stones that are mined in the mines of the great South American country.



To this must be added the passion of Carol Kauffmann for travel, art, architecture, and even technology. All this mix becomes a style for jewelry that has not changed when the designer moved to New York. The gold and the different colored stones are composed with lively architectures, with a lot of personality, rigor and joy at the same time, with references to the art deco and even to the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt. The average price of jewelry ranges between 5000 and 10000 dollars. Giulia Netrese













