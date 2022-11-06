









A new feat for Spider-Man: hooking onto the wrist, or neck, of girls. Nothing inconvenient: the company concerns aesthetics and is made with a special thread, created by Pandora. The new Marvel x Pandora collection features jewelry inspired by the super hero created by writer-publisher Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, who first appeared on the pages of the Amazing Fantasy comic in August 1962. But it was mostly cinema. , with a successful series of films, to make Spider-Man even more popular.



Pandora’s jewels dedicated to Spider-Man were made with a particular technique. A bracelet inspired by the Spider-Man mask is made of cubic zirconia and charms that reflect the movements of the hero. The jewelry has been hand finished in 925 sterling silver and features a cubic zirconia pave, alongside enamel inserts. The bracelet was engraved with the iconic phrase “From great power comes great responsibility”. Perhaps it also applies to wearing it.













