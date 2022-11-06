









Do you know what a lavalier necklace is? It is a typical element of jewelry and you may have sometimes worn it. Basically, a lavalier is … ♦

Things to know: if they ask you if you like a lavalier, sometimes also called a lavalier or lavalliere, know that it indicates a particular type of pendant attached to a chain, which is worn with a necklace. It is a particularly elaborate pendant, often with floral motifs, leaves, often in the art nuveau style. The term, according to some, derives from the name of the Duchess de la Vallière, one of the lovers of King Louis XIV of France. It seems that she often wore such a pendant.

According to others, however, this type of jewel became fashionable in the early twentieth century and refers to the actress Ève Lavallière. This kind of necklace in those years often consisted of a simple silk cord to which an elaborately shaped pendant with intertwining motifs was tied. Some are remembered, such as those of the princess of Greece (Marie Bonaparte) who received a bow tie with two diamonds in pine cones, or the levalier of the Tsarina of Russia, with amethysts. It should be noted that Eva Lavallière, an actress active in France in the late nineteenth century, had worked in a hat factory, tying ribbons. But she was of Italian origin: her real name was Eva Ferroglio. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the term lavaliere was sometimes used in France during the Third Republic to describe a man’s silk scarf worn loosely knotted, with long hanging sides.

How to wear it. A lavalier type pendant is quite challenging. It is preferably worn on non-low-cut dresses, and on plain-colored fabrics, which bring out the rich design of the jewel. Furthermore, the necklaces with lavalier are particularly visible: for this reason it is necessary that the jewel is of good quality, for sure it will attract the eyes of many admirers (and some envy).













